UGC NET 2017: CBSE to release detailed notification today at cbsenet.nic.in, visit official website

UGC NET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the detailed notification for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 today on its official website at cbsenet.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination that will take place in the month of November later this year can do so as soon as the registration link for the same has been activated after the notification is out. According to the information mentioned on the official website of UGC NET, ” It is notified that CBSE will conduct the next UGC-NET for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor on 05th November, 2017 (Sunday). The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the detailed notification available on the website cbsenet.nic.in from 24th July, 2017. The candidates are required to apply online from 1st August, 2017. The last date for applying online is 30th August, 2017 and fee can be paid up to 31st August, 2017.”

Earlier in the year, NET January Edition was conducted on January 22, 2017, for which the online application were submitted from October 17 to November 23.

CBSE UGC NET 2017 Detailed Notification-

Candidates can check the detailed notification for CBSE UGC NET 2017 November examination by following the below mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website at UGC NET at cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says ‘UGC NET 2017 notification’

Step 3: Once you click on the link, a PDF will open up containing the details of the exam notification

Step 4: Read it and mark the dates when the registration process will start

CBSE UGC NET 2017 Eligibility Criteria-

1. Candidates with a Master’s degree having secured a minimum 55% in their last qualifying examination can apply. Students in their final year of examination can also apply.

All the very best!!