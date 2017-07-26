UGC NET 2017: CBSE makes Aadhaar mandatory for online application UGC-NET November

UGC NET 2017: The use of Aadhaar for the applicants of UGC-NET (November) 2017 will result in an accuracy of the applicants’ details. (Website)

UGC NET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the Aadhaar card mandatory for all applicants who wish to apply for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) November 2017 examination. According to a notice released by the board on the official website of NET, “The use of Aadhaar for the applicants of UGC-NET (November) 2017 will result in an accuracy of the applicants’ details. This will also help in ascertaining identities of the applicants at the examination centres in a convenient and hassle free manner. Aadhaar obviates the need for producing multiple documents to prove one’s identity.” However, the board has exempted applicants from J&K, Assam & Meghalaya from this new provision. The candidates from these three states need to enter the passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid Govt. identity number provided they should select the city of examination in these states only in place of their Aadhaar number.

Aspirants who wish to apply for the National Eligibility Examination (NET) that is scheduled to take place in the month of November later this year must keep the following things in mind while applying for the said examination-

(a) Applicants who are in possession of Aadhaar shall enter Aadhaar number, name, date of birth & gender in the online application for UGC-NET (November) 2017 for the purpose of his/her identity and authentication thereof.

(b) Applicants not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, are hereby required to make application for Aadhaar enrolment in case he/she is entitled to obtain Aadhaar as per section 3 of Aadhaar Act. Such applicant may visit any Aadhaar enrollment centre (list available at www.uidai.gov.in) to get enrolled for Aadhaar.

“The provisions of the Aadhaar Act and Regulations under the Act have come into effect from 14th September 2016 and notifications to this effect have been published in the Official Gazette. Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act 2016 permits the use of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose pursuant to any law or any contract to this effect,” as stated in the notice by CBSE.