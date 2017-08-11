UGC NET 2017: Registration for November National Eligibility Test begins today; Fill application forms at cbsenet.nic.in

UGC NET 2017: The application forms for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday. (Website)

UGC NET 2017: The application forms for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday. CBSE had earlier announced that it will be organising the November edition of the NET soon, for which the registration has started from today, August 11, as reported by The Indian Express. Interested candidates may apply for the same by logging on the official website: cbsenet.nic.in. The last date for applying for UGC NET 2017 online is 11th September 2017. Candidates will be required to pay an exam fee of Rs 1,000 for general category, Rs 500 for OBC and Rs 250 for reserved category candidates, which can be paid up to 12th September 2017.

CBSE on behalf of the UGC conducts National Eligibility Test twice every year to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship and for Assistant Professor Both in Indian Universities and Colleges. This year CBSE will conduct NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected NET Examination Cities spread across the country.

The candidates who qualify for the award of Junior Research Fellowship are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor, according to the information mentioned on the official website. It adds that ‘the award of JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor both OR Eligibility for Assistant Professor only will depend on the performance of the candidate in all three papers of NET. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for award of JRF.’

NET November 2017: Important Dates-

Online Application Form Submission: August 11, 2017 to September 11, 2017

Last date of submission of Fee through online generated Bank Challan: September 12, 2017

Correction in Particulars of application form on the website: September 19, 2017 to September 25, 2017

NET Nov 2017 Exam Date: November 5, 2017

NET November 2017 Registration- How to apply

To fill the application forms for NET November 2017 Registration, candidates may follow the quick steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE NET at cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, UGC NET 2017 Registration

Step 3: Carefully read the instruction

Step 4: Fill in the registration form with the required information

Step 5: At the end of the registration process, your user name and password will be generated

Step 6: Save this username and password until the end of the whole examination process