Deadline over! Fate of 29 deemed to be universities hangs in balance; will students careers be hurt?

The deadline given to 29 Deemed to be University by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in its latest notification released yesterday is now over and the fate of the institutions mentioned in the notice now hangs in balance. Since, the release of the last notification by UGC, there has been no further releases by the commission about the steps that are to be taken against the institutes who do not obey the order. Which means that in due course of time, these varsities could lose their ‘deemed-to-be-university status’. The order was released in the wake of the directions that were issued by the Supreme Court earlier in the month. UGC had asked the listed varsities to treat the notice as ‘MOST URGENT.’

The notice that was released yesterday by the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated, “This has reference to the directions issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court vide judgment dated 03.11.20’17 wherein the apex court has directed the UGC to take appropriate steps and implement Section 23 of the UGC Act, 1956 and restrain Institutions Deemed to be Universities from using the word ‘University’. Necessary directions were issued by the UGC vide lefter dated 10/13th November, 2O17 to all the Institutions Deemed to be Universities to restrain from using the word ‘University’ and submit compliance within 15 days.

Since in your case, the Government of India Notification was with the word ‘University’, the Deemed to be University in the above-referred UGC letter requested to submit a proposal with alternative name (without using the ‘University’) to the UGC/Ministry of HRD.

Inspite of the directions from Hon’ble Supreme Court and UGC, the Deemed to be University is still using the word ‘University’ with its name and has not submitted the alternative proposal. This non-compliance of the orders of Hon’ble apex court and directions of the UGC has been viewed ‘very seriously’ by the UGC.

It has been decided to give a last chance to the Institution Deemed to be University to immediately discontinue with the name of the Deemed to be University using the word ‘University’ and submit an alternative proposal as requested vide above UGC letter. Failure to comply with these directions would amount to violation of the UGC (lnstitutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2016 and necessary action would be initiated against the Institution Deemed to be University in accordance with Clause 22.0 of these Regulations which may include recommending wathdrawal of the declaration notifying the institution as an Institution Deemed to be University to the Central Government.”

