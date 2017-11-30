Deadline over! Fate of 29 deemed to be universities hangs in balance; will students careers be hurt?

The deadline given to 29 Deemed to be University by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in its latest notification released yesterday is now over and the fate of the institutions mentioned in the notice now hangs in balance. Since, the release of the last notification by UGC, there has been no further releases by the commission about the steps that are to be taken against the institutes who do not obey the order. Which means that in due course of time, these varsities could lose their ‘deemed-to-be-university status’. The order was released in the wake of the directions that were issued by the Supreme Court earlier in the month. UGC had asked the listed varsities to treat the notice as ‘MOST URGENT.’
The notice that was released yesterday by the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated, “This has reference to the directions issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court vide judgment dated 03.11.20’17 wherein the apex court has directed the UGC to take appropriate steps and implement Section 23 of the UGC Act, 1956 and restrain Institutions Deemed to be Universities from using the word ‘University’. Necessary directions were issued by the UGC vide lefter dated 10/13th November, 2O17 to all the Institutions Deemed to be Universities to restrain from using the word ‘University’ and submit compliance within 15 days.
Since in your case, the Government of India Notification was with the word ‘University’, the Deemed to be University in the above-referred UGC letter requested to submit a proposal with alternative name (without using the ‘University’) to the UGC/Ministry of HRD.
Inspite of the directions from Hon’ble Supreme Court and UGC, the Deemed to be University is still using the word ‘University’ with its name and has not submitted the alternative proposal. This non-compliance of the orders of Hon’ble apex court and directions of the UGC has been viewed ‘very seriously’ by the UGC.
It has been decided to give a last chance to the Institution Deemed to be University to immediately discontinue with the name of the Deemed to be University using the word ‘University’ and submit an alternative proposal as requested vide above UGC letter. Failure to comply with these directions would amount to violation of the UGC (lnstitutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2016 and necessary action would be initiated against the Institution Deemed to be University in accordance with Clause 22.0 of these Regulations which may include recommending wathdrawal of the declaration notifying the institution as an Institution Deemed to be University to the Central Government.”
The names of the Deemed to be University listed in the latest notice are as follows-
- Lingaya’s Univemig, Nachauli, Old Faridabad – Jasana Road, Faridabad – 121 002, Haryana.
- Maharishi Markandeshwaruniversity, Mullana, Ambala , Haryana.
- Christ University, Hosur Road, Bangalore – 560 029, Kamataka.
- Jain University,9112, Dr. A.N. l&ishna Rao Road, V.V. Puram, Bangalore, Kamataka.
- Yenepoya University, Mangalore, Kamataka
- SYMBIOSIS Intemational University, Senapati Bapat Road, Pune.411 004, Maharashtra.
- Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar-24g 404, Uttrakhand
- Punjab Engineering College, Sector- 12, Chandigarh-160 012
- National University of Educational Planning & Administration, 17 – B, Sri Aurbindo Marg, New Delhi 110 016.
- TERI School of Advanced Studies. Darbari Seth Block. Habitat Place. Lodhi Road. New Delhi- 110 003.
- K.L.E. Academy of Higher Education and Research, J.N.Medical College Campus, Belgaum(Karnataka)
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Madhav Nagar, Udupi, , Manipal-576 1O4, Karnataka.
- Kalinga Insitute of lndustrial Technology, AT/PO KllT Patia, Khurda, Bhubaneshwar-751 024, Orissa.
- Thapat Institute of Engineering & Technology, Thapar Technology Campus, Bhadson Road, P atiala- 1 47 004, Punjab
- Banasthali Vidyapith, Banasthali-304 022, Rajasthan.
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Ettimadai Post, Coimbatore-641 105, Tamilnadu.
- B.S. Abdur Rahman Institute of Science & Technology, Vandalur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
- Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, No. 12, Vembuli Amman Koil Street, West K.K. Nagar, Chennai-600 078, Tamilnadu.
- Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science & Technology (PRIST), Yagappa Chavadi, Thanjavur – 614 904, Tamilnadu
- Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Jappiaar Nagar, Old Mamallpuram Road, Chennai – 6001 1 9,(T.N).
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Post Box No. 6 No. 162, Poonamalle High Road, Velappanchavadi, Chennai-600 077 (Tamil Nadu).
- Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA), Tirumalai Samudram, Thanjavur – 613 402, Tamilnadu.
- S.R.M Institute of Science and Technology, 2, Veerasamy Street, West Mambalam, Chennai- 600 033, Tamilnadu.
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, 1, Ramachandra Nagar, Chennai-600 116.
- Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation, Sankari Mani Road, NH 47, Ariyanoor, Salem-636 308, Tamilnadu.
- Centraf lnstitute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath , Varanasi-22l 007, Uttar Pradesh.
- Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences, P.O. Agricultural Institute, Allahabad – 211 007. U.P.
- Shobit Institute of Engineering & Technology, Dulhera Marg, Roorkee Road, Meerut – 250 010 (u.P.)
- Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute. P.O, Belur Math, Distt Howrah – 711 202, West Bengal.