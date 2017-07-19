DU cut off list 2017: Typo in Shaheed Bhagat Singh college cut-off creates confusion

A typo in the cut-off announced by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College left several aspirants high and dry.(PTI)

A typo in the cut-off announced by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College left several aspirants high and dry. The aspirants who turned up at the college found out that the required percentage was ten points higher than the one announced yesterday. In the fifth cut off list declared by the Delhi University, the college had declared 80 per cent as the minimum requirement for B Com general category. However, a corrigendum that was issued by college this morning had revised it to 90 per cent, causing confusion. Principal P K Khurana said the college administration issued the corrigendum to avoid inconvenience to students. “There was a typo in the cut-off list. Instead of 90 it was typed as 80 per cent. Though the corrigendum was issued in the morning, we explained (the issue to) some parents and students who approached us for clarification,” Khurana said.