TSPSC hall tickets download 2017: Forest Beat Officer exam admit cards released at tspsc.gov.in, visit official website to download

TSPSC Hall Tickets 2017: Admit cards for the written examination to the post of Forest Beat Officer in the Forest Department has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at tspsc.gov.in. All the candidates who applied for the said examination can download their hall tickets now from the official website of the commission as the link has been activated by TSPSC. The Forest Beat Officer (FBO) exam is set to take place on October 29, while the forest section officer examination was conducted on October 22. In an earlier notification, the commission invited applications to fill over 2000 posts – forest beat officer (1,857), forest section officer (90) and forest range officer (67). According to Indian Express, the Forest Beat Officer examination will be conducted in two sessions- morning and afternoon on October 29 across various centres.

Steps to download TSPSC Hall Tickets 2017-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their hall tickets:

Step 1. Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘Preliminary Examination Hall ticket Download for Forest officer’

Step 3. As the login page opens up, candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth

Step 4. The hall tickets will be displayed on the computer screens

Step 5. Now download and take a print out of the same for future

While the Paper 1 will have questions on General Knowledge, Paper 2 will have questions based on General Mathematics. Both the papers will have 100 multiple choice questions and the candidates will be given 90 minutes to solve each paper. All the questions will carry 1 mark each and the paper will be of SSC standard.

In the final round of the recruitment process, the candidates will be selected on the basis of the candidates performance in the written examination (objective type), walking test and medical test. During the final selection, weightage or Bonus marks will be given to NCC certificate holders.

All the best!!