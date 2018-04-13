TSBIE, TS inter results 2018 1st, 2nd year Live updates: Students of 1st, 2nd can check scores at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS intermediate result 2018 live updates: Results are expected to be out on Friday morning

TS intermediate result 2018 live updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will today release the results of the 1st and 2nd year exams. The results will be announced on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, which is the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. It can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in. Students can also check results on manabadi.com, examresults.net and goresults.net. The first year exams of Telangana intermediate were held from March 1 to March 19 whereas the second year examinations were held from February 28 to March 17. In 2018, nearly 9.63 lakh candidates appeared for the first and second year examinations.

TS intermediate result 2018 live updates:

Here is the latest updates on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Open the official homepage of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the two links for the 1st and 2nd year intermediate results. Click on the General and vocational links for 1st and 2nd year results on the homepage.

You will be redirected to results.cgg.gov.in. Click on the desired link. Enter the hall ticket number. The result will be displayed. Download and take a print out for future reference.

The results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate exams for 2nd year will be declared on April 12. The first-year results will be out on April 13. As Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Board share common syllabus, their exams are held on the same day and the results of the intermediate exams too come at the same time.