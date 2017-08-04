TS TET Results 2017 announced on August 4, visit official website tstet.cgg.gov



TS TET Results 2017: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) results were released by the Department of School Education Hyderabad on August 4 as per Indian Express report. Students can visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in to check the result. Candidates who appeared for the examination that was conducted by DSE Hyderabad on July 23, 2017 can also check the answer keys of the examination on the website as they were released in the month of July. According to the information available on the official website, the application process for the same started on June 13, 2017 and ended June 30, 2017. TS TET’s first paper was held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second paper was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The Teacher eligibility examination is conducted every year for the recruitment of teachers at different levels in the school. While paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach students from classes 1 to 5, paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach students from classes 6 to 8.

Steps to check TS TET Results 2017-

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that says, TSTET 2017 results.

Step 3: Fill the required details like examination roll number.

Step 4: Check the result. Also, take a print out for further refernces

Here are the steps that can be followed to check TS TET Answer Keys 2017-

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that says, TSTET 2017 answer keys

Step 3: The links for all the four sets will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Choose the set accordingly

Step 5: Check the answer keys

All the best to all students!!