Telangana TS SSC Class 10th supplementary result 2017 likely to be declared on July 8 at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC supplementary results 2017: The BSE TS SSC Class 10th supplementary result 2017 is likely to be declared on July 8. (Source: screenshot)

TS SSC supplementary results 2017: The BSE TS SSC Class 10th supplementary result 2017 is likely to be declared on July 8 at the official website of the board which bse.telangana.gov.in, as per multiple media reports. The results will be uploaded on the mentioned official website from where you can download them and take a printout as well. The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana had released the results on May 3, 2017. This year the candidates can also check their results by sending SMS. Keep checking the official website for more updates.

Here is how to check Telangana TS SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results:

1. Go the official website of the board (bse.telangana.gov.in).

2. There you will get many options. Click on the link ‘Telangana Class 10th SSC Supplementary Results 2017’.

3. Enter your details like roll number, birth date etc.

4. Click on the submit button.

5. This will open a new window where your result will be available.

6. Download the result and take a print out of it.

About Telangana Board of Secondary Education:

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is a board of education for public and private schools under the state government of Telangana. It was associated in June 2014. The board controls and maintains all the necessary secondary education in the state. Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Telangana. This department is also responsible for conducting the SSC or the OSSC Public Examinations and some minor examinations in the state of Telangana.

Every year BSETS which is also in Hyderabad conducts the examinations for Regular and Supplementary/Supply or compartmental students, the students who haven’t qualified in the previous examinations can write the Supply, and these are appearing for the first time through regular or Private will be considered as ‘Regular’.