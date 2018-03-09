TS SSC Hall Tickets 2018: How to download Class 10th admit card at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2018: 10th Class Hall Ticket released Telangana BSE SSC at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2018: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has released the hall tickets for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018 at bse.telangana.gov.in. The SSC exams will be conducted from March 15 onwards and will continue till April 2nd, 2018. Both private and regular students, who will be appearing for the exams, can download the admit cards from the main website.

Usually, the school authorities hand over the hall tickets to the students, however, if a student fails to get his/her hall ticket from the school, he/she may download it himself/herself. The candidates are advised to check their name, roll number, date of birth, father’s name, signature, scanned a photograph and other details after getting the hall ticket to ensure hassle-free exams. If the details furnished in the hall ticket are incorrect, a student may contact the school authorities or may direct contact Director of Government Examinations by dialling the helpline number – 040-23237343, or via mailing at info@bseap.org.

TS SSC hall tickets 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the left side, click on SSC hall ticket link.

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials.

Step 5: Download and take a print out.

The timings for the 10th class exams – 09:30 AM to 12:45 Noon