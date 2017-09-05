TS EDCET Counselling dates 2017: Certificate verification and web options notification released at edcet.tsche.ac.in, visit official website to check

TS EDCET Counselling dates 2017: Check official website (Website)

TS EDCET Counselling dates 2017: The certificate verification and web option notification has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the state Common Entrance Test for admission to Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme, can check the notification now, to not miss their chance. According to the notification, “The qualified candidates of TS Ed.CET-2017 Examination are informed to attend the certificate verification for exercising online web options for admission into two years B.Ed. course for the academic year 2017-18, as per G.O. MS. No 24, dated: 24/08/2017, on the dates mentioned against their state-wide rank and methodology, in any one of the Helpline Centers.”

The web counselling will take place for five subjects including English, physical science, mathematics, biological science and social studies starting at 9 am each day. Counselling for special category candidates will take place from September 7 to 10, 2017. The notification stated that “The Candidates desired to change their options can change only on 16.9.2017.” It further stated that mere attendance of web counselling does not guarantee candidates a seat. A processing fee of Rs 600 (Rs 500 for SC/ST) needs to be paid along with the tuition fee as fixed by the government.

Candidates who are planning to appear for the counselling need to bring the below-mentioned documents to the verification centre-

TS Ed.CET-2017 Rank Card

TS Ed.CET-2017 Hall Ticket

Degree certificate of qualifying exam and memorandum of marks

Intermediate Memo-cum pass certificate or its equivalent

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

Study certificates from 9th class to Graduation

Residence certificate (in case where the candidate had private study without any institutionalized education)

Residence certificate of either of parents in Telangana for 10 years in case of non-local candidates excluding the period of employment outside the state. This certificate should be obtained from the Tahsildar

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Income certificate issued on or after 01.04.2017

Aadhar Card

Caste certificate issued by Competent Authority (in case of SC/ST/BC).

PH/CAP/NCC/Sports/Minority certificate (mentioned in Graduation/Post Graduation TC) certificates wherever applicable

Xerox Copies of two sets of the original certificates

All the very best!!