TS EdCET 2017: Osmania University to release preliminary answer keys today at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2017: candidates who appeared for the entrance examination conducted by the university from 11 am to 1 pm on July 16 earlier this year can cross check their answers by downloading the answer keys once they have been made available by OU.

TS EdCET 2017: The preliminary answer keys for the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2017 is likely to be released today on the official website of the Osmania University at edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination conducted by the university from 11 am to 1 pm on July 16 earlier this year can cross check their answers by downloading the answer keys once they have been made available by OU. Candidates who wish to submit objections against the answer keys released by the University before July 22, beyond which it will not be accepted. The result of the examination are set to be declared on July 28.

The Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) is conducted every year by the Osmania University for admission to two-year regular Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme available at various institutes across the Telangana state.

Steps to download TS EdCET 2017 Preliminary Answers Keys-

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the answer keys:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EdCET 2017 at edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Under the notifications head, click on the link that says, ‘preliminary key’

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided (if required)

Step 4: Download the key and cross check your answers

All the best!!