TS EAMCET 2018: Telangana common entrance test dates released, check details here

TS EAMCET 2018: The 2018 edition of the Telangana EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test) is all set to be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE in the month of May next year. The exam dates were released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website at tsche.ac.in. The test will be conducted over 4 days from May 2 to May 5, 2018. However, the same has not been updated on the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who are planning to appear for the state common entrance test can take note of the wait and wait for the official notification to be released.

In addition to the dates of the EAMCET 2018, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has also released the dates for other state common entrance tests like the ECET (engineering common entrance test) and the TS ICET (integrated common entrance test). Mentioned below are the other exam dates released by the Council-

TS PECET (Physical Education Common Entrance Test): May 20

TS LAWCET (Law Common Entrance Test): May 25

TS PGLCET (Post-graduate law common entrance test): May 26

TS PGECET (Postgraduate engineering common entrance test): May 27

TS EdCET (Education Common Entrance Test): May 31

All CETs, except TS-PECET will be conducted online.

TS EAMCET is conducted every year by the JNT University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in University / Private Colleges in the state of Telangana. Admission to a number of bachelor degree courses like B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.E. / B.Tech. – Bachelor of Engineering / Bachelor of Technology, B.Tech. (Food Technology (FT)), etc are on offer through the exam.