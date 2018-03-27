Top MBA colleges in North India: IIM Lucknow is #1 – Check full list here

IIM Lucknow (File Photo)

In India, MBA is one of the most sought-after courses. Right after graduation a huge number of students across the country start appearing for CAT and other competitive exams to get into management programmes. There are many great management institutions alone in North India which attract students to study.

Here are top 5 MBA colleges in North India, where students can join to pursue their management programmes

1. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

IIMs in India are most sought after institutes in the country. Among them, the Lucknow campus is the most sought after. It has clinched the top spot as per Jagranjosh.com’s MBA Ranking 2018. Situated in Lucknow, this institute is considered as “Institution of Excellence” by the HRD Ministry of the Government of India. The institute enjoys accreditation by the accreditation body, AMBA. The institute has tied up with more than 24 B-schools for exchange programmes.

2. Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi

This B School is part of Delhi University. The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) is very popular among MBA aspirants in the country due to its high placement statistics every year. FMS provides full-time MBA, executive MBA, executive MBA in healthcare and doctoral programmes. FMS also has collaborations with a number worldwide recognised B-schools and institutes.

3. Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

The Management Development Institute (MDI) is a B-school which is able to produce great leaders through academic excellence in management education. The MDI has earned accreditation from the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS), Association of MBAs (AMBA), London and the Association’s International Accreditation Advisory Board, jagranjosh.com said.

4. International Management Institute, Delhi

The International Management Institute (IMI) is considered to be India’s first corporate sponsored business school. This institute aims to develop ethical, socially sensitive corporate leaders through adequate research, training, consulting and training that serve the interest of stakeholders’. IMI is also among 7 B-schools that have received accreditation from the international accreditation agency, Association of MBAs (AMBA).

5. Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

The Institute of Management Technology is a leading B-school that is based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district. It has accreditation from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business or AACSB. This B-school offers postgraduate, doctorate and executive programmes in management as also distance learning programmes, jagranjosh.com added.