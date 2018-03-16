Top MBA colleges in India: Worried about admission? These B schools don’t require CAT scores

Top MBA colleges in India: There are various colleges that have different admission criteria than just CAT scores.

Top MBA colleges in India: Did you appear for this year’s Common Admission Test (CAT), but failed to get a good percentile to secure admission to one of the country’s reputed management colleges? No need to worry! There are various colleges that have different admission criteria than just CAT scores. While CAT is one of the country’s most reputed and popular entrance examination for admission to a management institute in the country. While admission to one of the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) may be the dream every management aspirant, but very few are able to fulfil this dream. Mentioned below are the Business school that do not just require CAT scores for admission-

1. Xavier Institute of Management, Jamshedpur (XLRI)

Based in Jamshedpur, the Xavier Institute of Management is one of India’s most reputed college. The institute offers Post Graduate Diploma programmes in Human Resource Management, Business Managment and General Managment. As far as the scores of national level exams are concerned, the institute accepts XAT or Xaviers Aptitude Test scores for admission.

2. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi (IIFT)

Established in 1963, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) offers, full time Masters in Business Administration (MBA) along with Executive Post Graduate Diploma in International Business (EPGDIB), Executive Post Graduate Diploma in International Marketing (EPGDIM) and Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Capital And Financial Markets (EPGDCFM). The Institute conducts its own entrance test for admission.

3. SVKM’s NMIMS, Mumbai

SVKM or Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal offers MBA/ MBA HR/ PGDM/ MBA Pharm. The college-like IIFT conducts its own entrance examination for admission that is known as NMAT by GMAC.

4. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune

The Symbiosis Institute of Business Management is one of the most popular Instute that comes under the Symbiosis International University. The Institute provides a two-year full-time residential MBA with specialization in Marketing, Human Resource, Finance and Operations. It also offers PG Diploma programme and SIBM MBA (Executive) programme. Like other colleges in the list, Symbiosis conducts Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) for admission to its programmes.

5. IILM Institute for Higher Education, New Delhi

The Institute offers full-time PGDM program, along with Executive PGDM programme. It accepts the scores of MAT, CMAT, XAT and GMAT along with that of CAT for admission.