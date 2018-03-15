Top MBA colleges in India 2018: These are best 100 B-schools; IIM Ahmedabad is #1 – Full list is here

Top MBA colleges in India 2018: The entrance examination season is finally here! This is a crucial time for all those students who are aspiring to pursue Post Graduate Diploma in Management; commonly known as MBA for their master’s degree. The first instance of most of the students while undertaking their final semester is to appear for an All India-level entrance examination to get through to a top business school. While most of those aspirants dream to get through a top B-School, only some make the cut. According to a recently released MBA Ranking 2018 by Jagranjosh.com, a lot of institutes apart from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) provide quality education across the country.
The list has been released by the website in collaboration with Kantar TNS, a research agency. The colleges have been listed on the basis of a survey undertaken by the two parties. The survey has covered objective along with the subjective aspects about top MBA colleges in India in order to compile the list. While the top 5 positions in the list have been bagged by the Indian Institute of Managment (IIMs), non- IIM colleges have also managed to make the cut.
Check out the full list of the country’s top 100 B-Schools here-
1. Indian Institute Of Management, Ahmedabad
2. Indian Institute Of Management, Bangalore
3. Indian Institute Of Management, Calcutta
4. Indian Institute Of Management, Lucknow
5. Indian Institute Of Management, Indore
6. Xlri Xavier School Of Management, Jamshedpur
7. Faculty Of Management Studies (Fms), Delhi
8. Indian Institute Of Management, Kozhikode
9. S P Jain Institute Of Management & Research, Mumbai
10. Management Development Institute, Gurgaon
11. National Institute Of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
12. Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management, Pune
13. International Management Institute, Delhi
14. Institute Of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
15. Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade, Delhi
16. Indian Institute Of Management, Shillong
17. Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies, Mumbai
18. Indian Institute Of Management, Tiruchirappalli
19. Symbiosis Centre For Management And Human Resource Development, Pune
20. Indian Institute Of Management, Udaipur
21. Indian Institute Of Management, Kashipur
22. Indian Institute Of Management, Raipur
23. Shailesh J Mehta School Of Management, Indian Institute Of Technology, Mumbai
24. Xavier Institute Of Management, Bhubaneshwar
25. Indian Institute Of Management, Ranchi
26. Birla Institute Of Management Technology, Greater Noida
27. Birla Institute Of Technology & Science, Pilani
28. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute Of Management Studies, Mumbai
29. Ibs Business School, Hyderabad
30. K J Somaiya Institute Of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai
31. Indian Institute Of Management, Rohtak
32. Amity Business School, Noida
33. Department Of Management Studies, Chennai
34. Institute Of Management Technology, Nagpur
35. Department Of Management Studies, National Institute Of Technology, Trichy
36. Institute Of Management Nirma University, Ahmedabad
37. Fore School Of Management, Delhi
38. Symbiosis Institute Of International Business, Pune
39. Mudra Institute Of Communications, Ahmdedabad, Ahmedabad
40. Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management, Bangalore
41. Indian Institute Of Technology, Roorkee
42. Department Of Management Studies, Delhi
43. T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal
44. Balaji Institute Of Modern Management, Pune
45. Christ College, Bangalore
46. Xavier Institute Of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore
47. Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute Of Management, Delhi
48. Kiit School Of Management, Bhubaneshwar
49. Institute Of Finance & International Management, Bangalore
50. Indian Institute Of Technology, Indian School Of Mines, Dhanabad
51. Xavier Institute Of Social Service, Ranchi
52. National Institute Of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad
53. Institute For Financial Management And Research, Sri City
54. Goa Institute Of Management, Goa
55. Apeejay School Of Management, Delhi
56. Sydenham Institute Of Management Studies And Research And Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai
57. Jagan Institute Of Management Studies, Rohini
58. Sies College Of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai
59. Prin. Ln Welingkar Institute Of Management Development And Research, Mumbai
60. Institute Of Rural Management, Anand
61. Alliance School Of Business, Bangalore
62. International Management Institute, Kolkata
63. Loyola Institute Of Business Administration, Chennai
64. School Of Management Studies & Commerce, Vels University, Chennai
65. Satyabhama University, Chennai
66. Jaipuria Institute Of Management, Noida
67. Indian Institute Of Forest Management, Bhopal
68. Jaipuria Institute Of Management, Lucknow
69. Vit Business School, Vit University, Vellore
70. Bharathidasan Institute Of Management, Tiruchirapalli
71. Indian Institute Of Technology, Kanpur
72. College Of Management & Economics Studies, University Of Petroleum Energy Studies, Dehradun
73. Symbiosis Institute Of Telecom Management, Pune
74. Itm Business School, Navi Mumbai
75. Flame School Of Business, Pune
76. Institute Of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad
77. School Of Communication And Management Studies, Cochin
78. Faculty Of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
79. Gitam School Of International Business, Visakhapatnam
80. Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development, Mysore
81. Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar
82. Prin. Ln Welingkar Institute Of Management Development And Research, Bangalore
83. Iilm Graduate School Of Management, Greater Noida
84. Prestige Institute Of Management And Research, Indore
85. Jagannath International Management School, Delhi
86. Punjab College Of Technical Education, Ludhiana
87. School Of Management, Srm University, Chennai
88. Indian Institute Of Social Welfare And Business Management, Kolkata
89. Balaji Institute Of Management & Hrd, Pune
90. Wisdom Faculty Of Management Studies, Banasthali University, Jaipur
91. Acharya School Of Management, Bangalore
92. Symbiosis Institute Of Operations Management, Nasik
93. Chitkara Business School, Rajpura
94. Amrita School Of Business, Coimbatore
95. Fortune Institute Of International Business, Delhi
96. Institute Of Management & Ent’ship Development, Pune
97. Accurate Institute Of Management And Technology, Greater Noida
98. Indus Business Academy, Bangalore
99. Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar
100. Symbiosis Institute Of Media And Communication, Pune