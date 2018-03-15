Top MBA colleges in India 2018: These are best 100 B-schools; IIM Ahmedabad is #1 – Full list is here

Top MBA colleges in India 2018: Check out the full list of the country’s top 100 B-Schools here!

Top MBA colleges in India 2018: The entrance examination season is finally here! This is a crucial time for all those students who are aspiring to pursue Post Graduate Diploma in Management; commonly known as MBA for their master’s degree. The first instance of most of the students while undertaking their final semester is to appear for an All India-level entrance examination to get through to a top business school. While most of those aspirants dream to get through a top B-School, only some make the cut. According to a recently released MBA Ranking 2018 by Jagranjosh.com, a lot of institutes apart from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) provide quality education across the country.

The list has been released by the website in collaboration with Kantar TNS, a research agency. The colleges have been listed on the basis of a survey undertaken by the two parties. The survey has covered objective along with the subjective aspects about top MBA colleges in India in order to compile the list. While the top 5 positions in the list have been bagged by the Indian Institute of Managment (IIMs), non- IIM colleges have also managed to make the cut.

Check out the full list of the country’s top 100 B-Schools here-

1. Indian Institute Of Management, Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute Of Management, Bangalore

3. Indian Institute Of Management, Calcutta

4. Indian Institute Of Management, Lucknow

5. Indian Institute Of Management, Indore

6. Xlri Xavier School Of Management, Jamshedpur

7. Faculty Of Management Studies (Fms), Delhi

8. Indian Institute Of Management, Kozhikode

9. S P Jain Institute Of Management & Research, Mumbai

10. Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

11. National Institute Of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

12. Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management, Pune

13. International Management Institute, Delhi

14. Institute Of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

15. Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade, Delhi

16. Indian Institute Of Management, Shillong

17. Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies, Mumbai

18. Indian Institute Of Management, Tiruchirappalli

19. Symbiosis Centre For Management And Human Resource Development, Pune

20. Indian Institute Of Management, Udaipur

21. Indian Institute Of Management, Kashipur

22. Indian Institute Of Management, Raipur

23. Shailesh J Mehta School Of Management, Indian Institute Of Technology, Mumbai

24. Xavier Institute Of Management, Bhubaneshwar

25. Indian Institute Of Management, Ranchi

26. Birla Institute Of Management Technology, Greater Noida

27. Birla Institute Of Technology & Science, Pilani

28. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute Of Management Studies, Mumbai

29. Ibs Business School, Hyderabad

30. K J Somaiya Institute Of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai

31. Indian Institute Of Management, Rohtak

32. Amity Business School, Noida

33. Department Of Management Studies, Chennai

34. Institute Of Management Technology, Nagpur

35. Department Of Management Studies, National Institute Of Technology, Trichy

36. Institute Of Management Nirma University, Ahmedabad

37. Fore School Of Management, Delhi

38. Symbiosis Institute Of International Business, Pune

39. Mudra Institute Of Communications, Ahmdedabad, Ahmedabad

40. Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management, Bangalore

41. Indian Institute Of Technology, Roorkee

42. Department Of Management Studies, Delhi

43. T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal

44. Balaji Institute Of Modern Management, Pune

45. Christ College, Bangalore

46. Xavier Institute Of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore

47. Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute Of Management, Delhi

48. Kiit School Of Management, Bhubaneshwar

49. Institute Of Finance & International Management, Bangalore

50. Indian Institute Of Technology, Indian School Of Mines, Dhanabad

51. Xavier Institute Of Social Service, Ranchi

52. National Institute Of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad

53. Institute For Financial Management And Research, Sri City

54. Goa Institute Of Management, Goa

55. Apeejay School Of Management, Delhi

56. Sydenham Institute Of Management Studies And Research And Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai

57. Jagan Institute Of Management Studies, Rohini

58. Sies College Of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai

59. Prin. Ln Welingkar Institute Of Management Development And Research, Mumbai

60. Institute Of Rural Management, Anand

61. Alliance School Of Business, Bangalore

62. International Management Institute, Kolkata

63. Loyola Institute Of Business Administration, Chennai

64. School Of Management Studies & Commerce, Vels University, Chennai

65. Satyabhama University, Chennai

66. Jaipuria Institute Of Management, Noida

67. Indian Institute Of Forest Management, Bhopal

68. Jaipuria Institute Of Management, Lucknow

69. Vit Business School, Vit University, Vellore

70. Bharathidasan Institute Of Management, Tiruchirapalli

71. Indian Institute Of Technology, Kanpur

72. College Of Management & Economics Studies, University Of Petroleum Energy Studies, Dehradun

73. Symbiosis Institute Of Telecom Management, Pune

74. Itm Business School, Navi Mumbai

75. Flame School Of Business, Pune

76. Institute Of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad

77. School Of Communication And Management Studies, Cochin

78. Faculty Of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

79. Gitam School Of International Business, Visakhapatnam

80. Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development, Mysore

81. Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar

82. Prin. Ln Welingkar Institute Of Management Development And Research, Bangalore

83. Iilm Graduate School Of Management, Greater Noida

84. Prestige Institute Of Management And Research, Indore

85. Jagannath International Management School, Delhi

86. Punjab College Of Technical Education, Ludhiana

87. School Of Management, Srm University, Chennai

88. Indian Institute Of Social Welfare And Business Management, Kolkata

89. Balaji Institute Of Management & Hrd, Pune

90. Wisdom Faculty Of Management Studies, Banasthali University, Jaipur

91. Acharya School Of Management, Bangalore

92. Symbiosis Institute Of Operations Management, Nasik

93. Chitkara Business School, Rajpura

94. Amrita School Of Business, Coimbatore

95. Fortune Institute Of International Business, Delhi

96. Institute Of Management & Ent’ship Development, Pune

97. Accurate Institute Of Management And Technology, Greater Noida

98. Indus Business Academy, Bangalore

99. Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar

100. Symbiosis Institute Of Media And Communication, Pune