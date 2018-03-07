Top B Schools in India 2018: IIM Ahmedabad is number 1 management institute; check if your college is on the list

Top B-Schools in India 2018: MBA is one of the most popular Postgraduate degree programme among students in India.

Top B-Schools in India 2018: The admission season is here and so is the stress of selecting and getting admission to a Business school in the country. After completing graduation, the first instance of most of the students is to appear for an All India-level entrance examination to get through to a top business school. While most students aim for a to school, only some are able to make that a reality. Jagranjosh.com recently released the MBA Ranking 2018 which has the rank of India’s top 100 management schools. The list has been released by the website in collaboration with Kantar TNS, a research agency. The survey has covered covered objective along with the subjective aspects about top MBA colleges in India inn order to compile the list.

The list has been compiled after analysing different key factors for which a unique unbiased survey methodology has been used. While the top 5 positions in the list have been bagged by the Indian Institute of Managment (IIMs), non- IIM colleges have also managed to make the cut.

Here is a list of top 10 B-Schools from across the country-

1. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad – IIM A

2. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore – IIM B

3. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta – IIM C

4. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow – IIM L

5. Indian Institute of Management, Indore – IIM I

6. XLRI Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur – XLRI Jamshedpur

7. Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi – FMS Delhi

8. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode – IIM K

9.SP Jain Institute of Management and Research. (SPJIMR), Mumbai

10. Management Development Institute, Gurgaon – MDI Gurgaon

Masters in Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most popular Postgraduate degree programme for students in India. Every year lakhs of students appear for the top- B School entrance examinations like the Common Admission Test (CAT), Management Aptitude Test (MAT),Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) and others to secure admission to a reputed B-School. Out of these CAT is one of the most popular all-India level entrance examination, the scores of which are accepted by most colleges in the country.