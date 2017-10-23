Tokyo university wants more Super 30 students

Two students of Super 30 are already pursuing higher education at the Japanese university. (Reuters)

A top official from the University of Tokyo has invited more students from Mathematician Anand Kumar’s Super 30 to come to the varsity for higher studies. Two students of Super 30 are already pursuing higher education at the Japanese university. “Today, it is the research and innovation that is guiding the world. They make lives easier and make science relevant to modern times,” Hiroshi Yoshino, head of India operation of University of Tokyo said, addressing students of Super 30. Yoshino said Super 30 is quite popular in Japan due to its pioneering work in the field of education, especially for the bright students from underprivileged sections of the society. In 2016, Super 30 had sent five secondary and higher secondary students from Bihar to Japan to get a feel of the research work undertaken there, and the way school education is run.

The students had visited universities, technical institutions, schools and research labs.

Super 30 provides free education and food to selected 30 students from backward sections to prepare them to have a crack at the IITs. Over 400 students of Super 30 have made it to different IITs so far since its establishment in 2002 here.