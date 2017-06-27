TNUSRB Results 2017: Merit list to be released; check Tamil Nadu TN Police Constable results updates on official website tn.gov.in

TNUSRB Results 2017: Examination results for Police Constables, Jail Warders and Fireman posts for 15,664 fresh vacancies and 47 backlog vacancies in Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service is expected to be out today. (Website)

TNUSRB Results 2017: Examination results for Police Constables, Jail Warders and Fireman posts for 15,664 fresh vacancies and 47 backlog vacancies in Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service is expected to be out today. The examination was conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on 21st May 2017. A huge number of people applied for the posts who are looking for jobs. Candidates can check their results by following the steps listed below.

How to Check TNUSRB Police Constable Results 2017?



Visit the official website http://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org

On the homepage will be displayed, link: TNUSRB Police Constable Result 2017 or Common Recruitment for the posts of Gr II Police Constables, Gr II Jail Warders and Firemen – 2017

Enter your application number or the registered name of the candidate followed by the date of birth. First 3-5 characters of the candidate’s name shall be entered. Submit the entered details.

List of selected candidates can be downloaded in PDF format which can get printed out.

TN Police Result can be viewed using district wise merit list or the online system.

In case of any technical error, please send the detailed email at support@tnusrbonline.org

Follow the above steps to view results 2017 for Jail Warders and Fireman posts and enter all the required details in the provided fields.

All the best.

The Tamilnadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board was constituted to select eligible personnel in various categories. The Board is supervised by a Superintendent of Police, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and a team of ministerial staff. The successful candidates are placed in various departments of the government job. TNUSRB released notification and invited online applications for 13,137 (+46 backlog) posts for Police Constable, 1,015 (+1 backlog) post for Jail Warders and 1,512 Fireman posts.