TNUSRB Results 2017: Merit list declaration anytime now; Tamil Nadu TN Police Constable results updates available on official website tn.gov.in

TNUSRB Results 2017: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is set to release the merit list results of the exams for the posts of Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen in the state. The examination was conducted by the state’s service recruitment board on the 21st of May. Candidates can check online at tn.gov.in and www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in. A large number of people who are looking for employment took the TNUSRB examinations. Candidates who took the test on May 21 can check their results by following the steps listed below. The anxiety among the candidates has been growing over the uncertainty of the declaration, but it is now being indicated that the wait is likely to be over soon.

TNUSRB Results 2017: here is how to check:

Visit the official website http://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org

On the homepage, you will see a displayed link saying: TNUSRB Police Constable Result 2017 or Common Recruitment for the posts of Gr II Police Constables, Gr II Jail Warders and Firemen – 2017

Enter your application number or the registered name of the candidate followed by the date of birth of the candidate. The first 3 to 5 characters of the candidate’s name will need to be entered. After all these details are submitted the list of selected candidates can be downloaded in PDF format. The list of selected candidates can be printed out.

Tamil Nadu Police Result can be viewed using district wise merit list on the online system.

In case of any technical error, the candidate can send a detailed email at the following address support@tnusrbonline.org

Follow the steps mentioned above to view the results 2017 for Jail Warders and Fireman posts and enter all the required details in the provided fields.