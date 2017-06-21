TNUSRB Result 2017: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board may announce constable, jail warden, firemen exam result soon at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB Result 2017: Applicants can check their results and other related updates on the official websites of Tamil Nadu board.

TNUSRB Result 2017: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is expected to announce the police recruitment examination 2017 results for constable, jail warden, firemen soon on its official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, tnusrbonline.org. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results as soon as the result link has been activated by the recruitment board. Applicants can check their results and other related updates on the official websites of Tamil Nadu board. TNUSRB invited online applications for the recruitment process in the month of January/ February this year to fill a total of 15,711 vacancies. The examination was held on May 21, more than five lakh candidates appeared for the written exam for selection of the respective posts. The total duration of the exam given to the applicants was of 1 hours and 20 minutes and the total marks the exam carried was 80.The written exam comprised questions from general knowledge and psychology.

The applicants took part in the exam conducted in 410 centers, including 56 in the city. For the selection process for appointment of the applicant, the successful candidates will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), endurance test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For the second stage of selection process, candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:5.

TNUSRB Result 2017: Total number of vacancies available-

Total number of vacancies for the post of Police Constable- 13,183

Total number of vacancies for the post of Jail Wardens- 1,016

Total number of vacancies for the post of Fireman- 1,512

TNUSRB Result 2017: Steps to check results-

Candidates may follow the following steps to check it online and download, once it is declared:

Step 1: Go to the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in or tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Homepage will appear, click on the ‘TNUSRB constable 2017 results’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: The result will appear

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a print out for future purpose

Good luck to all candidates!