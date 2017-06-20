TNUSRB result 2017 date and time: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board 2017 may release today for constable, jail warders, firemen vacancies; check tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB result 2017 date and time: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board 2017 results of police recruitment examination is likely to be declared today by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). (Representative Photo: PTI)

TNUSRB result 2017 date and time: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board 2017 results of police recruitment examination is likely to be declared today by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), as reported by the Indian Express. To check the result and for further updates, applicants may go to the official websites tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org. TNUSRB had invited online applications in the month of January/ February 2017, to fill a total of 15,711 vacancies that included 13,183 posts for Police Constables, 1,016 Jail Warders and 1,512 Fireman posts. The examination was held on May 21, when more than five lakh candidates appeared for the written exam for selection of the respective posts.

The total duration of the exam given to the applicants was of 1 hours and 20 minutes and the total marks the exam carried was 80.The written exam comprised questions from general knowledge and psychology. The applicants took part in the exam conducted in 410 centres, including 56 in the city. For the selection process for appointment of the applicant, the successful candidates will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), endurance test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For the second stage of selection process, candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:5.

The board had earlier this month released the preliminary key and the candidates were given time to raise objections. This was also the first time the board is allowing transgenders to take the examination under third gender category, reported The Hindu.

Candidates waiting for the results, may follow the following steps to check it online and download, once it is declared:

Step 1: Go to the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in or tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Homepage will appear, click on the ‘TNUSRB constable 2017 results’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: The result will appear

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a print out for future purpose

Good luck to all candidates!