TN Board HSC 12th Supply Results 2017 declaration soon, visit official website tnresults.nic.in

TN Board HSC 12th Supply Results 2017: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Supply Results 2017 are expected to be announced soon. The students can visit the official website tnresults.nic.in to check the result. The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu has conducted the Tamil Nadu Board Higher Secondary (HSC) Special Supplementary Examination June/July 2017. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu HSC class 12 2017 results were declared in the Month of May. As per India.com report, the overall percentage of the candidates is 92.1 pct. Viridhunagar district recorded the highest pass percentage with 97.85 percent. As per reports, according to the directorate of government examinations out of 1200 students a total of 1,171 candidates scored above 1180. A total of 8,93,262 students took the exam in March this year and 8,22,838 were able to clear it. The paper evaluation had commenced on April 6 and was completed by April 22, 2017. Tamil Nadu Board offers courses for secondary and senior secondary – 10th and 12th – in traditional subjects like arts, commerce, computer science, biology and vocational courses. India.com reported that while checking the results the students are required to note that there will be some discrepancy in the results. The final results will be based on the mark sheet. Moreover, the mark sheets for SSLC Result 2017 Tamil Nadu 10th Class would be released by the Board at the later date.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu Board HSC 12th Supply Results 2017:

Step 1: Visit the website tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Check for Tamil Nadu HSC supplementary results and click on the option.

Step 3: Enter the required details like registration number and date of birth (DOB).

Step 4: Check the result.

Step 5: After checking the result take a print out for further reference.

Good luck to all candidates.