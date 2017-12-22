TNDTE result 2017: Tamil Nadu diploma result for October declared today, check intradote.tn.nic.in

TNDTE result 2017: While checking the results, candidates are requested to please keep their register number handy.

TNDTE result 2017: The Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2017 for October has been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) today at intradote.tn.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted in the month of October can check their results on the official website now as the result link has been activated by the state directorate. According to reports, the TNDTE results 2017 were earlier expected to be out Once the results have been declared, candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for entrance to various polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. As of today, there are about 518 polytechnic colleges in the state. While checking the results, candidates are requested to please keep their register number handy, as they will require the same to check their results.

TNDTE result 2017: Steps to check Tamil Nadu diploma result for October-

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDTE results at intradote.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the left hand side of the page there will be a notification “Course Attendance and Latest Exam Results”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your register number, date of birth and click on the relevant link

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for further reference

Earlier, the results of the TNDTE diploma exams conducted in April and May were declared June 5.

About DOTE:

The Directorate of Technical Education was established on October 14, 1957. The Higher Education Department was formed in 1997, after bifurcation from the Education, Science and Technology Department of Secretariat. Their mission is to improve the quality of education through better content and better educational tools.