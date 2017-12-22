This IIT beats Delhi, Bombay, turns No. 1 in India; check out NIRF ranking of engineering colleges

Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Madras has been ranked number one among the engineering colleges in the country, according to National Institutional Ranking Framework.

Being the number 1 engineering institution is one of the most prestigious of positions to be in India. Many covet it. So, which institution is it? Well, the jury was out on this one and finally, a ranking has revealed the topper, surprising many. Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Madras has been ranked number one among the engineering colleges in the country, according to National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development. However, in the newly introduced “overall category”, the IIT Madras has been listed in the second spot. IIT Madras Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, speaking about the Institute’s achievements, said, “It has been another satisfying year for IIT Madras, where we have done well in achieving or exceeding our Strategic Plan objectives in all areas of activity ranging from academics to incubation. Various awards won by our faculty and students, as well as the excellent placements, give us the encouragement needed to do even better next year.”

This year IIT Madras beat IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay in terms of the highest number of students placed. As many as 742 students from IIT Madras have been placed this year. On the first day of the placements season, a total of 195 job offers were bagged by the students. Some of the companies that participated in the placement season that commenced earlier this month included Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Samsung Research Institute, Bengaluru.

Here is the list of top engineering colleges as per NIRF rankings 2017:

Earlier, the institute was awarded the prestigious IEEE Spectrum Technology in the Service of Society Award for the development of Solar DC Microgrid Technology by Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala and his team. It has been deployed in over 25000 off-grid homes in Rajasthan and Assam besides villages in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bringing electricity to some of the remotest parts of the country.

Here is the list of top colleges in the overall category as per NIRF rankings 2017:

IIT Madras also signed an MoU with Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) to set up the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC-DSAI). The mission of the RBC-DSAI is to create societal impact through multidisciplinary interactions with government, academic, research and industrial collaborators on core challenges in Data Science (DS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).