The various dimensions of migration

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has completed an 18-month study on internal migration in seven South Asian countries. Commissioned by the Department for International Development, a UK government agency, it covered Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan. The findings have been submitted to DFID and will be taken to the policy-makers in the respective countries. “The review was funded under the DFID Systematic Review Programme for South Asia, which was coordinated by PwC India and received technical and quality assurance support from EPPI-Centre, University College, London,” IIT Madras said in a statement. The objective, IIT Madras said, was to synthesise the findings of quantitative and qualitative research conducted on the effects of interventions and approaches for enhancing poverty reduction and development benefits of ‘within country migration’ in South Asia.

The main findings include:

* Employment seeking is principal reason for migration in non-conflict ridden regions. Lack of skills presents a major hindrance to enter the labour market at the destination.

*Temporary and seasonal migration is higher in South Asia compared to permanent migration. The vulnerability of seasonal migrants’ households at the origin is higher as the households depend on remittances.

* Continued dynamic interventions over longer time-periods yield better results than single-point static intervention, especially in the context of seasonal migrants.

The review study was taken up by M Suresh Babu, associate professor, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras; Prof G Arun Kumar, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras; and Prof Umakant Dash, head, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras.