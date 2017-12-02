TERI, Sweden launch ‘7 Days Challenge’ for sustainability

The contest will be open to students of schools and institutions located in Delhi-NCR, aged 16-22 years.

Seeking to promote education and action on sustainable development, an environmental institution in partnership with the Swedish Embassy here today launched a week-long challenge programme. The contest will be open to students of schools and institutions located in Delhi-NCR, aged 16-22 years. The ‘7 Days Challenge’ will encourage students to take more sustainable and smart actions around choices they make as they “eat, move and live” through their daily lives, said, TERI School of Advanced Studies, a co-organiser.

“The initiative is a youth-oriented drive to encourage awareness about lifestyle choices and their effect on the sustainability path. The programme is in association with Embassy of Sweden, within the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Program 2017 and Eco-Club initiative of Department of Environment, Delhi government,” a senior official of the TERI institution said. A Pre-Challenge Work Lab was held at the school as a starting point for the ‘7 Days Challenge’.

Swedish Ambassador for Climate Change, Lars Ronnas, today launched the programme at the TERI campus, and interacted with a group of invited schools students, as well as the PhD students of the institution. “You should try and set a role model on sustainable development, and that means both through lifestyle and eating habits,” he said. The challenge will culminate with the felicitation of winners of the Most Innovative Actions Awards at a grand reception at the Embassy of Sweden in February 2018.