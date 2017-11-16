Telangana TOSS SSC, Intermediate Result 2017: Supplementary October exams results declared at telanganaopenschool.org, check yours now

Students who appeared for the same can check their scores by visiting the official website now.

Telangana TOSS SSC, Intermediate Result 2017: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate examination results have been declared by the Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad (TOSS) at telanganaopenschool.org. Students who appeared for the same can check their scores by visiting the official website now. Students who have appeared for the open school exams can also view their marks at manabadi.com. The TOSS SSC and Intermediate examinations were conducted in the month of April earlier this year and the results for the same were declared in May. The open school then conducted the supplementary exams in October 2017.

Over 51,848 students this year appeared for the class 10th or SSC examinations while 45,306 students who gave the plus 2 inter exams, according to an Indian Express report. Out of the total students who appeared for the SSC exam, only 11,725 students passed with flying colours and the pass percentage stood at 22.61 percent. On the other hand, 14,104 students passed the inter exams bringing the pass percentage to 31.13. About 144 students from both the regular and the supplementary streams scored more than 80 per cent.

Telangana TOSS SSC, Intermediate Result 2017: Steps to check scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, October – 2017” or “RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, October- 2017”

Step 3: A new page will open up

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number in the field provided and click on “submit”

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference

Note: In case you have forgotten your hall ticket number and you don’t have the hard copy of the same available. You can download the same again from the website to check the results. Students need to remember that their scores will be available from the respective regionals offices in due time.

About Telangana Open School-

The Telangana Open School provides ample access to sustainable learner-centric quality education, skill up-gradation and training to learners by using innovative technologies and methodologies of Open and Distance Learning (ODL), according to the data available on its official website. The Objective of TOSS is to identify the educational needs of the children/persons of the State who are generally not catered to by the formal system of school education. Additionally, to provide opportunities for school education upto pre-degree level through open and distance learning (ODL) mode and identify and promote standards of learning in open and distance learning system.

All the best, students!!