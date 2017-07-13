Telangana TS EdCET 2017: Candidates can download hall tickets at edcet.tsche.ac.in

On behalf of the TSCHE, Hyderabad’s Osmania University will conduct the test on July 16 from 11 am to 1 pm. (PTI)

Telangana TS EdCET 2017: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has uploaded the hall ticket link for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET 2017) at the website edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who had earlier applied for the entrance test can now download the admit card from the website’s link Indian Express report said. On behalf of the TSCHE, Hyderabad’s Osmania University will conduct the test on July 16 from 11 am to 1 pm. The entrance test will be conducted for admission in B.Ed. regular course in the colleges of education in the state for the academic year 2017-2018.

The council will release preliminary keys on July 19 and the results will be out on July 28.

Here is how candidates can download tickets

1) Go to the website edcet.tsche.ac.in

2) After reaching the home page click on ‘Download Hall ticket’ link

3) After a new page is opened, candidates will have to enter their application number, and date of birth

4) After this, they can download the admit card and take a print out for future use.

Talking about the exam pattern, a total of 150 multiple choice questions will be asked in the exam. As per Indian Express, the test will be conducted in three parts out of which two will be of 25 marks while the third part will be of 50 marks.

Questions on General English will be asked in Part A, while part B will consist of questions relating to general knowledge and teaching aptitude. Part C will have 100 questions and is subsect-wise, the report said.

Candidates, appearing in the test, are required to attempt any one of the five subjects as per eligibility. These five subjects are Physical Sciences/ Biological Sciences/ Social Studies/ English/Mathematics, Indian Express said.