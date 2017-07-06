Telangana SSC Results 2017: TS class 10th supplementary examination results declared, visit bsetelangana.org to check scores

Telangana SSC Results 2017 date and time: The Telangana SSC Supplementary examination this year started with OSSC Main Language paper I on June 5.

Telangana SSC Results 2017 date and time: The Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana has announced the Telangana State’s SSC/ class 10th Supplementary examination 2017 today at bsetelangana.org, cgg.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com. Candidates who appeared for the tests and are looking to get their hands on the TS SSC supplementary results 2017 can visit the above mentioned websites to check their results as the results link has been activated by the board. The Directorate conducted the supplementary examinatin for the class 10th students on June 5, for the candidates who failed in a subject or two. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the class 10th/ SSC examination results on May 4 earlier this year with an overall pass percentage of 84.15 per cent. Out of the 538226 students who appeared for the examination this year, 28395 appeared for the supplementary examinations.

The Telangana SSC Supplementary Examination this year started with OSSC Main Language paper I on June 5 and ended with social studies paper II on June 19. In order to pass the supplementary examinations, students need to score not less than 35 marks in a subject. They have to secure atleast 28 marks out of 80 marks in 1 language, III Language and non-languages in Summative Assessment (SA) to pass in every subject.

Steps to check Telangana SSC Results 2017-

Candidates can follow the below mentined steps to check their results-

Step 1: Visit bsetelangana.org, cgg.telangana.gov.in/ manabadi.com

Step 2: Once on the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘SSC Results June – 2017’

Step 3: As you enter the results page, enter your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

Step 6: Do not forget to take a print out of the same

All the best to all the students!!