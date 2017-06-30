Teachers, students oppose Delhi University seat reservation move

A DU student from Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, who wished to be anonymous, said domicile reservations are something which kill the idea of one of the country’s top universities. (PTI)

A day after a resolution for 85 per cent domicile reservation in Delhi University colleges was cleared, teachers and students opposed the “politically motivated” move that affects the “fabric of the varsity”. “Delhi University is known for its heterogeneity. This has to be respected. Earlier BJP, and now AAP have made these promises without respecting the nature of the varsity. I find it a part of regressive politics — creating an us and them divide on the basis of regional politics,” varsity Professor Abha Dev Habib said. The Delhi Assembly had yesterday adopted the resolution seeking 85 per cent reservation in admission for city students in 28 DU colleges that are funded by the AAP government as all MLAs pledged to raise the issue with the Centre, LG and the university administration.

Promising to oppose the move in the upcoming Executive Council meet, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) appealed to the AAP government to extend its acclaimed contribution in the school education sector to higher education as well. “DU has an all-India character and its strength is its diversity. We would appreciate it if the Delhi government extends its work from school education to higher education as well, instead of playing a populist card,” DUTA president Nandita Narain said. “DUTA will oppose the move in the upcoming executive council meeting,” she added.

A DU student from Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, who wished to be anonymous, said domicile reservations are something which kill the idea of one of the country’s top universities. “It is with the hope of getting admitted to at least one of the DU colleges that we apply for it. Students from other places have to bury such dreams if the move is implemented,” the student said. BJP, the opposition in Delhi Assembly, too had on several occasions had held talks with Delhi University VC seeking domicile reservations.