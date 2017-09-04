Teachers Day 2017: Songs that will move your heart and thank educators for their blessings

Teachers Day 2017: All of us have at one occasion or the other have reminisced about our school or our teachers. (IE)

Teachers Day 2017: Teachers have played a very important and crucial part during the formative phases of our lives. Apart from imparting knowledge and education our teachers have also at many times lent us a sympathetic and kind ear irrespective of the fact whether it was an academic problem or a personal problem. All of us have at one occasion or the other have reminisced about our school or our teachers, but all of us do happen to think about our teachers on September 5, Teachers’ Day. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of India’s first Vice President and second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was an academician who treasured education. All of us thank our teachers in our own way, but thankfully a few people in Bollywood have penned down songs on our behalf for our teachers. We present to you a list of songs that you must include in your teacher’s Day playlist:

1) Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi

The first song on our list is from a 1977 movie titled Kitab. The song is titled Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi. In the video of the song, you can see child actor Master Raju singing a song for the entire class about the importance of education. The song is sung by Shivangi Kolhapure. The song was written and directed by Gulzar.

2) Kholo Kholo Darwaze

The second song on our list is from the Aamir Khan’s Taare Zamin Par. The film is based on the life of an 8-year-old child suffering from dyslexia played by actor Darsheel Safary. In the movie, Aamir Khan’s character helps reveal the hidden talent of Safary’s character. The song was written by Prasoon Joshi and the music was composed by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonca, commonly known as Shankar, Ehsan and Loy.

3) Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye

Although this song is from a 1954 film called Jagriti, most of us have heard the song Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye Jhaki Hindustan Ki. The song, which is sung by Pradeep is also considered a patriotic. The sights and songs of India are described in the song.

4) Ruk Jana Nahin Tu Kahin Haar Ke

Sung by music legend Kishore Kumar, the song is highly motivational. The song is from the 1974 film Imtihan, which means test. In the movie the late Vinod Khanna plays the role of an idealistic college professor who teaches a rowdy and highly undisciplined bunch of students.

5) Insaaf Ki Dagar Pe

The song is from the 1961 Dilip Kumar starrer Gunga Jumna and is one of the early songs based on the theme of patriotism. In the video of the song a teacher is teaching his pupils about following the principles of honesty, justice, truth and patriotism. The song is sung by another musical legend Hemant Kumar and the music of the song was composed by Naushad and was penned down by Shakeel Badayuni.

We hope that the songs on the list helped refresh your memory and took you back to the carefree days of your school.