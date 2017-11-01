Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC +1 Time table 2018: Check out the complete exam schedule for class 10th, 11th here

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC +1 Time table 2018: The complete exam schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/ class 10th and HSC +1 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear in the same can check the exam schedule given below as per the one available on the official website of the Directorate and start their preparation accordingly. The examination for class 10th students is all set to be conducted in the month of March next year. The SSLC exams will begin from March 16 and conclude on April 20, 2018; while that for HSC +1 or class 11th will begin from March 7 and conclude on April 16.
The exam that will be held for three hours each will begin from 10 AM. Students will be given 10 minutes to read the paper, five minutes to verify the particulars and begin writing from 10.15 am. The Class 12th examination will begin from March 1 and conclude on April 6, 2018.
Here are the complete exam schedule/timetable for class 10th and 11th-
Class 10 exam time table:
Friday, March 16, 2018
Language paper 1
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Language paper 2
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
English paper 1
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
English paper 2
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mathematics
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Optional language
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Science
Friday, April 20, 2018
Social science
Class 11th schedule-
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Language paper 1
Thursday, March 8, 2018
Language paper 2
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
English paper 1
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
English paper 2
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Mathematics
Zoology
Micro biology
Nutrition and dietetics
Friday, March 23, 2018
Commerce
Home science
Geography
Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Physics
Economics
Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Chemistry
Accountancy
Monday, April 9, 2018
Biology
History
Botany
Business maths
Friday, April 13, 2018
Communicative English
Indian culture
Computer science
Bio chemistry
Advanced language (Tamil)
Monday, April 16, 2018
All vocational theory
Political science
Nursing (general)
Statistics
All the best, students!!