Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC +1 Time table 2018: Check out the complete exam schedule for class 10th, 11th here

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC +1 Time table 2018: The complete exam schedule for ‪Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/ class 10th and HSC +1 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear in the same can check the exam schedule given below as per the one available on the official website of the Directorate and start their preparation accordingly. The examination for class 10th students is all set to be conducted in the month of March next year. The SSLC exams will begin from March 16 and conclude on April 20, 2018; while that for HSC +1 or class 11th will begin from March 7 and conclude on April 16.

The exam that will be held for three hours each will begin from 10 AM. Students will be given 10 minutes to read the paper, five minutes to verify the particulars and begin writing from 10.15 am. The Class 12th examination will begin from March 1 and conclude on April 6, 2018.

Here are the complete exam schedule/timetable for class 10th and 11th-

Class 10 exam time table:

Friday, March 16, 2018

Language paper 1

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Language paper 2

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

English paper 1

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

English paper 2

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Mathematics

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Optional language

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Science

Friday, April 20, 2018

Social science

Class 11th schedule-

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Language paper 1

Thursday, March 8, 2018

Language paper 2

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

English paper 1

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

English paper 2

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Mathematics

Zoology

Micro biology

Nutrition and dietetics

Friday, March 23, 2018

Commerce

Home science

Geography

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Physics

Economics

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Chemistry

Accountancy

Monday, April 9, 2018

Biology

History

Botany

Business maths

Friday, April 13, 2018

Communicative English

Indian culture

Computer science

Bio chemistry

Advanced language (Tamil)

Monday, April 16, 2018

All vocational theory

Political science

Nursing (general)

Statistics

All the best, students!!