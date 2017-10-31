Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2017: Class 10th September/October exam result released at dge.tn.gov.in

Candidates can also apply for re-totalling on the official website from October 31 till November 1.

Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2017: The ‪Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10th September/October exam results have been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Chennai at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted in the month of September and October can visit the official website of the Directorate now to check their results. Candidates can also apply for re-totalling on the official website from October 31 till November 1. The detail of re-totalling fees is available at the official website.

About 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exams in the state which were conducted in March 2017. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent, according toa report by Indian Express.

Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2017: Steps to check class 10th exam results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says, ‘SSLC Sep/oct 2017 Result Release, Provisional Mark Certificate Downloading and Applying for Retotalling’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided and submit this information

Step 4: Download your result, save a copy and take a print out of the same for further reference

Earlier today, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Chennai had released the examination schedule for Standard XII along with that for Standards X & XI.

