Take steps to improve education system: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha today demanded that the Nitish Kumar government take concrete and corrective measures to improve the education system in the state. Alleging that both school and higher education system has collapsed in the state during Nitish regime and earlier 15 years of RJD regime, Kushwaha said that “As per our party’s recently held Rajgir convention, we are demanding a 25 point charter to improve the education system in Bihar.” The main demands includes – constitution of a separate commission for carrying out recruitment of quality teachers, all vacant teaching posts be filled immediately, online mode be adopted for holding TET, payment of full scale to all teachers, installation of biometric attendance at levels of schools and colleges, universities for students and teachers.

Besides, it also demanded – students should be promoted only after they pass the examination, teachers should not be involved in any other non-teaching activities including that mid day meal, arrangements for having regulatory mechanism to regulate private schools.

“Our party began its campaign from today, the day when emergency was proclaimed in the country, to press for implementation of its 25 point demands and for this, party workers staged a street plays,” Kushwaha, the Union minister of state for Human Resource Development, said. On June 28, party would hold demonstration at district headquarters to press for its demands. “Our party workers would submit memorandum to the state government through respective District Magistrates. We will also submit memorandum to the Governor in this regard.”

The first phase of his party’s campaign – to improve education system in the state – will come to an end on October 15 at Gandhi Maidan in the state capital, Kushwaha said adding that if the demands are not fulfilled by the end of first phase of campaign, then he would announce second phase of campaign on the same day (Oct 15). In reply to a query, the minister said that state governments and private schools should adopt NCERT curriculum.