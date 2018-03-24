Students alert! NEET PG 2018 counselling registration date extended

NEET PG 2018 counselling: The registration process for the first round of counselling for postgraduate medical and dental courses under National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been extended. (IE)

NEET PG 2018 counselling: The registration process for the first round of counselling for postgraduate medical and dental courses under National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been extended. The new registration date announced by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is March 26 (Monday). All candidates who have yet not registered can do so till Monday evening. Earlier, the last date for registration was March 24 (5 pm). The results of NEET that was conducted in January were declared in the month of February.

The reason for postponing the registration date has been done due to some technical issues with the software. As per the notice on the official website, the students were facing some problem in the choices for selection of colleges and courses they want to opt for.

“The same is being rectified on Urgent basis and is likely to be corrected soon. The Reset option will also be provided to all the candidates in their software very soon. Keeping in view the time that has elapsed, active considerations are also on to extend the Choice Filling timeline in schedule so that candidates get sufficient time to fill in their choices,” the notice read. Candidates may visit the website mcc.nic.in for further details.

50 percent quota in MD/MS/postgraduate diploma courses (2018 admission session) will be given to the candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as these two states are participating in the counselling for all India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/PG diploma seats this year. On the other hand, candidates from the State of Jammu & Kashmir who have studied/passed MBBS are not eligible for All India 50% quota seats. However, the candidates who were nominated by the Government of India (under central pool seats) to do MBBS from Medical Colleges in Jammu & Kashmir are eligible for admission to All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses.