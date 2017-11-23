Students alert! Indians ace Cambridge exams, bag prestigious Top in the World awards, make country proud

The students were presented with the awards for ther exceptional performance in the Cambridge exams. (Photo: IE)

The Cambridge Assessment International Education results for the session 2016-17 were released on Wednesday and interestingly 26 Indian students managed to ace the exam and bag the ‘Top in the World’ awards. The students were presented with the awards for ther exceptional performance in the Cambridge exams. Out of the 26 Indian students, 11 were from Mumbai. The Cambridge IGCSE or Cambridge International AS and A level subject was conducted in the month of November 2016, March 2017 and June 2017 as a part of the Cambridge exam series and these students emerged as the toppers after acheving the highest marks.

According to reports, out of the total number of students who appeared for the Cambridge exams, 26 received the Top in the World awards, while 160 others received the outstanding Cambridge learner awards for the session 2016-17. The awards do not stop here, aprt from these 86 students were facilitated with the ‘Top in Country’ awards for achieving the highest marks in the country for a single Cambridge IGCSE or Cambridge International AS & A Level subject. 51 other students were awarded for high achievement in a subject, and for best performance across a set number of Cambridge subjects.

The students who bagged the Top in World and Top in Country awards from across India will be further recognised at a Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards ceremony for their impressive academic achievements in the exams next year. While the students who topped in the best Across and High Achievement categories will be facilitated with a Cambridge Outstanding Cambridge Learner certificates. Each year, students from over 400 schools in India are offered Cambridge programs and qualifications and the numbers of applicants are growing. Regional Director South Asia, Cambridge International, Ruchira Ghosh while talking about the same said that they are delighted to see the number of students across India who showcase their performance, their assion for learning and accomplish their goals.

According to Mumbai Mirror, out of the 11 world toppers in Mumbai, seven are in Mathematics at the IGCSE level (class X). They are: Kantaria Jehaan from Podar International School; Mukul Khanna and Riya Sankhe from Dhirubhai Ambani International School; Ananya Bhat from Garodia International Centre for Learning; Om Prabhu from Ajmera Global School; Sara Mehta from Bombay International School and Sheel Shah from The Universal School, Ghatkopar. The other four are Samragyi Thakur and Jaitly Ishika in Hindi from the Podar International School in Khar; Mrunal Tamhankar (IGCSE) from Dr Pillai Global Academyin New Panvel and Ved Biyani from Prabhavati Padamshi Soni International Junior College in Juhu.