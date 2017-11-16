Students alert! Don’t have Aadhaar card? You cannot sit for UP Board 10th, 12th examinations

UP Board: The Class 10th and 12th examinations are all set to commence from February 6 next year.

UP Board: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) recently made the Aadhaar card mandatory for all class 10th and 12th students, who will be appearing for their year-end examinations next year. Now all high-school and intermediate UP Board students will have to carry their Aadhaar card along with their admit cards to the examination centre if they wish to appear for the exam. The Class 10th and 12th examinations are all set to commence from February 6 next year. So now, if students fail to carry their Aadhaar cards, the exam authority will not allow them to sit for the exams. This step by the UP Board is being taken to curb fraudulent registrations and many other malpractices, as per Neena Srivastava, the UP Board secretary.

As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked all District Inspectors of Schools, to inform the students that Aadhaar cards would be mandatory for the registration in the board examination from next year. The order was issued by Sanjay Aggarwal, the UPMSP Additional Chief Secretary through a video conference with the schools. As per the notification, the step has been taken to curb the high rate of cheating reported in UP Board examinations. UP Board is one of the largest boards in the country and over 37,12,508 students have registered for Class 10 and 30, 17, 032 for Class 12 examinations that will be held next year.

This step by the UP Board came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the month of October made the Aadhaar number mandatory for board exam registration. A circular issued by the Board for the same stated, “All CBSE affiliated schools should register themselves before proceeding for online submission. They can use the password and ‘Affiliation Number’ as user ID already available with them. Newly affiliated schools should contact the concerned Regional Office of the CBSE for obtaining password.” It added, “Aadhaar number field provided in the online system is mandatory. Wherever Aadhaar number is not available; Aadhaar enrollment number can be provided. Residents of Indian states where Aadhaar enrollment is not being done may provide Bank details in lieu of Aadhaar.”

Apart from UP Board and CBSE, the Aadhaar card is also compulsory for registration in various competitive exams including JEE, NEET.