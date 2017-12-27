Students alert! After CBSE told to stop inflating class 12th marks, 17 states agree; check if yours is on list

CBSE had been told in no uncertain terms to stop inflating students marks. (PTI)

CBSE had been told in no uncertain terms to stop inflating students marks. Agreeing to scrap the policy of marks moderation in Class XII Board examination, most of the states have responded positively to the Centre’s appeal to end the practice of inflating marks. As many as 17 states have responded positively to the Centre’s appeal to end the practice of inflating Class 12th Board marks, reported the Indian Express. In the month of May, Central Board of Secondary Edcuation (CBSE) chaired a meeting, which was attended by many school boards along with School Education Secretary Anil Swarup to make their decision on stopping the inflation of Class XII marks that has surfaced over the last few years. As per the recent report, the education boards of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala have replied in agreement to the Centre’s advice. While Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among states that are yet to respond. This has been the Union HRD Ministry’s second attempt at stopping the practice of “moderation.”

CBSE first adopted the practice of moderation in 1992. This, in other words, would mean that the CBSE results could witness a drop in student performance for the first time in many years, reported the Indian Express. To achieve the above, the CBSE will also discontinue its practice of setting different question papers for schools in the Delhi region and the rest of the country and abroad.

Earlier in the year, there were reports that CBSE will file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court justifying its decision to scrap the moderation policy. At a high-level meeting which was chaired by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, it was decided that the Board will take legal opinion before deciding on its future course of action. The Delhi High Court had said that doing away of the marks moderation policy this year was unfair to students who had registered for the exam when the policy was still in place.