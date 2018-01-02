Students alert! Aadhaar Card not compulsory for UP Board class 10, class 12 exams, authorities say

More than 66 lakh students from both class 10 and class 12 are expected to sit for board exams that are beginning from February.

Amid confusion over Aadhaar Card, the Uttar Pradesh board has come out with a clarification saying that no class 10 and 12 students will be stopped from appearing in the exams and that the UID number is not mandatory. Board secretary Neena Srivastava has said that while Aadhaar was important for registration in the board exams, it was not mandatory. Students taking their board exams will not be deprived of the same, she added.

More than 66 lakh students from both class 10 and class 12 are expected to sit for board exams that are beginning from February. The Aadhaar Card has been introduced for registration in the competitive exams so as to establish the identity of the student. The board is, however, planning to make it mandatory for next session. The board has also come up with a number of other security measures like CCTV cameras etc in order to avoid any paper leak or cheating. It has also released the list of exam centres which has decreased from 133 to 128.

Earlier in November, there were reports that that the board made bringing Aadhaar cards to exam centres compulsory for students appearing in board exams this year. Students were asked to reach the exam centre along with their Aadhaar card.

As many as 37,12,508 students are expected to appear for class X exams, while for class XII exams 30,17,032 students will appear. Overall, 67,29,540 students will sit for exams. This year number of students appearing in board exam has increased from last year. In 2017, about 3.40 lakh students appeared from class 10, while 26,54, 492 class XII students registered for the exam. The Aadhaar card is important for registration in a number of competitive exams which include JEE, NEET.

Last month, the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, UP) had released the notification for the JEECUP.The exam conducting body made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. The results would be declared by the third week of May this year.