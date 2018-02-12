States want review of ‘no detention’ policy in schools: Panel

Majority states call for review of no detention policy

A policy of not failing students till Class 8 has been opposed by a majority of states which want the “no detention policy” under the Right to Education (RTE) Act to be reviewed or withdrawn in its current form, a parliamentary panel report has said. Only six states or union territories wanted the policy to be retained, the panel examining the RTE (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017, said in its report. The Bill was introduced in August last year to amend the “no detention policy” in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

It was later referred to the parliamentary standing committee on Human Resource Development for a review. Under the “no detention” policy, students cannot be “detained” or failed till the completion of their elementary education or class 8. “The Committee notes that only 6 states/Union Territories desired that the no detention provision be retained and the majority of States/UTs desired either a modification, review

or withdrawal of the … provision in the RTE Act,” the panel said in its report.

The findings of the report were shared by the Rajya Sabha secretariat in an official statement issued today. The bill proposes that the “no detention” policy be revisited, and a “regular examination” be held after the academic year in class 5 and class 8. If students fail these examinations, they will be given remedial instructions and the opportunity for a re-test.

The panel said students must be assessed through examinations in classes 5 and 8 and hoped that the “learning of children would improve considerably” in the future. The committee headed by Satyanarayan Jatiya of the BJP further said it was in agreement with the HRD ministry that the states should be allowed to decide whether to detain students in class 5 or 8, or in both classes or not to detain a child in any class till the completion of elementary education.