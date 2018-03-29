SSC paper leak: No question of cancelling CGL examination 2017, says Centre; here are top developments

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 has not been cancelled and there is no question of re-conducting it, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 has not been cancelled and there is no question of re-conducting it, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. According to the government, there was no leakage of question papers in the CGL examination, 2017, reported PTI. It was earlier reported that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had to cancel its CGL Tier II test after a myriad of cases related to alleged ‘malpractices’ were reported in the examination.

This created a sense of panic among the students. Thousands of agitated candidates staged protests and vented their anger on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. It was reported that much before the exam got over, the screenshots of the question paper along with the answers went viral on social media. Various aspirants claimed that the answers to many questions were already marked in the paper, reported The Indian Express. Following the ruckus, SSC decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leak in one of its tests.

Here are top 10 developments in the SCC CLG paper leak issue:

• Four men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an organised racket of cheating in online examinations.

• The accused have been identified as Paramjeet Singh (24), Ajay Kumar (30), Sonu Kumar (31) and Gaurav Nayyar (24) who were arrested in a joint operation conducted by Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force and Special Staff, North District on Tuesday.

• Three laptops, 10 mobile phones, four pen drives, a wi-fi device, an external hard disk, a white colour tender router, five blue tooth devices were seized from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal said.

• The 4 men were found assisting candidates through a remote access application, namely Team Viewer.

• Some loose papers with names and roll numbers of candidates were also seized besides Rs 51,83,700, that had been collected from the students.

• However, replying to a question whether the government has initiated the process to re-conduct the examination, Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the said examination has not been cancelled, therefore, the question of re-conducting the test does not arise.

• Accepting the SSC recommendation for an impartial enquiry into the matter by the CBI, Singh said that the government has referred the matter to the CBI for a free and fair enquiry.

• The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry in the matter on March 8, 2018, the minister said.