SSC constable recruitment 2017: Admit card for Delhi Police exam released at sscer.org, call letter available, here’s how to download

SSC constable recruitment 2017: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the candidates who have applied for the posts of temporary constables (executive) – male and female in Delhi police. (Website)

SSC constable recruitment 2017: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the candidates who have applied for the posts of temporary constables (executive) – male and female in Delhi police. The call letters can be downloaded from the official website of the commission. Candidates can visit SSC’s official website sscer.org or the they can also visit the official website of Delhi Police, delhipolice.nic.in to download the admit cards.The admit card has been released for candidates of Southern region, Madhya Pradesh region, North Western region, Eastern region, North Eastern region and Central region. The admit card of the remaining regions is expected to be released soon. The examination will be held from December 5 to December 8, 2017. Staff Selection Commission will conduct the exams for 4772 vacancies in Delhi Police which comprises 3151 male candidates and 1571 female candidates.

Below, we have given the expected vacancy details:

Organization Name: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Name: Temporary constables (executive) – male and female in Delhi police

Exam Level: All India

Exam Dates: December 5 to December 8, 2017

Admit Card status: Available

How to download admit cards of SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam?

Candidates may follow the following steps to download Delhi Police admit card:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Delhi Police, www.sscer.org or www.delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card on the top navigation bar of the home page

Step 3: Click on the link for the region from which you have applied

Step 4: Fill up the required details

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference

About SSC:

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organization under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which consists of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations.

SSC is known as Staff Selection Commission which is one of the most well-known government division in India. SSC takes the accountability to inform applicants about jobs and vacancies. The Staff Selection Commission is also known as Karmchari Chayan Aayog in Hindi by many people in India. It holds responsibilities of aspirants to release posts for numerous government department and subordinate offices. The headquarter of SSC is located in New Delhi that is the capital city of India.