SSC CGL Final Results 2016 to be announced on August 4 at 11 pm, visit official website ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Final Results 2016: In a recent notification by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the final result of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2016 on August 4, at 11 pm as per NDTV report. Candidates can visit the official website ssc.nic.in to check the result. Also, Tier 1 exam of SSC CGL 2017 will begin on August 5. Students appearing for the CGL 2017 tier 1 exam should keep the exam guidelines in mind. Although, the Commission has given a detailed notification of the do’s and dont’s candidates should go through the details before going to the exam center. Moreover, the Commission is strict about the dress code too. In another notification, SSC has extended the deadline to download the final answer keys of Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2017 (Paper-I). Students can take a print out of the same from the official website until 27 August 2017. A total of 4796 candidates on the basis of Tier I and Tier II performances had qualified for Tier III for Assistance Audit Officer Post, 105030 students for Assistant Section Officer in CSS and Assistant in MEA. 1254 candidates had qualified for Tier III for Junior Statistical Officer. Meanwhile, the Commission has extended the last date of online registration for scientific assistant recruitment. Candidates can now submit their applications on or before 14 August 2017 at ssconline.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check the SSC CGL Results 2016:

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the option of SSC CGL Results 2016 on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the option.

Step 4: Fill in the required details like examination roll number.

Step 5: Check the result and also take a print out for future references.

ALL THE BEST!