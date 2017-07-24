SSC CGL 2017 exam: Staff Selection Commission exam date is August 1, but many changes have been made; read more

For this year’s CGL exam, major changes have been introduced by the SSC. (PTI)

SSC CGL 2017 exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2017 from August 1. The SSC had released the recruitment notification for the examination on May 15. The online application process began on May 16. The last day for submission of applications for the exam was June 16. For this year’s CGL exam, major changes have been introduced by the SSC. From this year the Combined Graduate Level exam will have four levels called, Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4. The first tier of the SSC CGL exam will take place on August 1 and the exams will conclude on August 20. A few minor changes have also been made to this year’s exams, these changes will, however, be of importance in the selection procedure. The SSC has reduced the duration of the exam and candidates will have to work on the speed and accuracy when solving the paper, according to an India.com report.

Some of the noteworthy changes made to the exam are, 1) The timing of the Tier-1 of the examination has been reduced from 75 minutes to 60 minutes. 2) Applicants appearing for the exam will have more options open to them as they can now apply for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer which was added under the Department of Indian Audits and Accounts this year. 3) The upper age limit for the post of excise inspector and preventive officer has been increased from 27 to 30 years, as per the report.

The timing of the Tier-1 exam has been reduced in order to bring down the cut-off marks.