SSC aspirants give government 15 days ultimatum for CBI probe

Thousands of protesting aspirants and students, demanding a CBI probe under a Supreme Court-monitored committee in the alleged alleged SSC scam, on Friday gave the Central government an ultimatum till March 31 to fulfill their demands. The protesters who have been protesting for the last 18 days across the country on Friday assembled at the Staff Selection Commission headquarters at CGO Complex in south Delhi to press for their demands.

Addressing the protesters, Swaraj India leader Anupam, who has been involved in the protests from the beginning, said that students are losing the immense patience that they have exhibited in the last 18 days. Issuing the ultimatum, he said that the government’s response has “exposed” it.

“A government, which so brazenly ignores the genuine and just demands of students, has no moral right to remain in power. Hence, students from all over the country will assemble in Delhi on March 31 against the ongoing corruption and irregularities in recruitment to government jobs and also demand resignation of Union Minister (of State for Personnel) Jitendra Singh, who has failed in his duty.”

Rajat, an SSC aspirant, said that they called for the country’s youth to assemble in national capital for #YuvaHallaBol on March 31, giving a time bound of 15 days to fulfill our demands of a fair inquiry. He said that they have also demanded that the SSC holds conduct of any other examination till the CBI probe is done. If our demands aren’t met, students from all over the country will assemble in Delhi and gherao the Parliament,” he added.