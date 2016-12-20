SNAP 2016 exam analysis: Wondering whether you’ll make the cut? Check out here

Students who appeared for the exam were up for a surprise in the examination centre as the test this year turned out to be quite difficult, much more so than the earlier ones. (Express Photo)

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2016 was conducted on the 18th of December. Students who appeared for the exam were up for a surprise in the examination centre as the test this year turned out to be quite difficult, much more so than the earlier ones. The University had been following the same pattern since 2009 but this year around, it chose to go for a revamp in the way the paper is set every year, reported The Indian Express.

The total number of the questions asked in the common entrance exam remained unchanged however, the number of questions in the current affairs were cut down by 10 and the questions in the analytical and logical reasoning were increased by 10. Also, marks per question in the reasoning section were cut by half. Where earlier one right answer earned the candidates 2 marks, it now fetched them only one mark, bringing the total down from 180 to 150.

General English: In the General English section, students were supposed to answer 40 questions. The PFQs this year, were found to be difficult whereas the remaining questions were more or less simple.

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency: With 40 questions in this section, students found this part of the exam particularly lengthy. Arithematic, as well as pure mathematical questions were asked in this section. The exam had two of calculation based Data Interpretation sets in the exam and did not have any Data Sufficiency questions like last year.

General Awareness: The students who have just been able to keep themselves up-to-date with the current affairs would have found the section easy. If the candidates attempted slightly more than 10 questions in this section in quarter of an hour, that should be enough.

Analytical & Logical Reasoning: Interestingly, these questions, like those in most entrance exam were not related to each other and were stand alone. Having said that, a few questions were found to be quite difficult to crack. On a scale of 1 to 10, the difficulty level of the section could be put anything between 7-10.

Out of 150, anything above 68 would be good for SIBM. For SCMHRD, anything higher than 63 woul do. While for SIBM, a candidate with score higher than 56 should be able to make the cut. However, it must be noted that these are only the tentative figures.