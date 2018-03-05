Smile please! PM Narendra Modi’s message to students as CBSE Board Exams begin

CBSE Board Exam 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his best wishes to students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, saying they should write their paper with a smile and lots of confidence. (PTI)

CBSE Board Exam 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his best wishes to students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, saying they should write their paper with a smile and lots of confidence. Modi had also asked students who were due to appear for the board examinations to adopt a “never give-up” attitude during a recent interaction here. “Best of luck to all my young friends appearing for the CBSE class XII and class X examinations! Write these exams with a smile and lots of confidence,” he said on Twitter today. More than 28 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 10 and 12 examinations being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 examination, while over 11 lakh have registered for the Class 12 examination.

Best of luck to all my young friends appearing for the CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations! Write these exams with a smile and lots of confidence. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2018

Students of class 10 and 12 are appearing for the examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education from today, a CBSE official said. A total of 16,38,428 candidates have registered for class X examination, while 11,86,306 candidates have registered for class XII examination. The class X board examination has been reintroduced from this year after the government decided to do away with the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) adopted earlier. The exam will be conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres outside India. Similarly, for class XII, the exam will be held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.

“The board has made appropriate arrangements with state authorities and local police to ensure trouble free examinations throughout the country,” the CBSE official said. Candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry eatables inside the examination centres. From this year, CBSE is also allowing candidates with special needs to write their exams using laptops but their device will have to undergo an inspection by the computer teacher at the exam centre and no Internet access will be allowed. A total of 4,510 and 2,846 differently-abled candidates have registered for class X and XII examinations respectively.