Six states appeal to AICTE to not approve anymore engineering colleges

Six states Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have written to All India Council for Technical Education (PTI)

Six states Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have written to All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) requesting the regulator to not approve any establishment of engineering colleges in these states from 2018. The decision comes after the several institutes continued to have vacant seats in technical programmes even this year. The states have also urged that a ban should be brought on the capacity expansion of the existing institutes, according to a report by The Indian Express. Technical institutes in India are majorly formed by Engineering colleges that take up 70 per cent with Management (MBA), Pharmacy, Architecture, town planning, applied ‘arts and crafts’ and Computer Application (MCA) forming the rest. According to a report by The Indian Express, a whopping 51 per cent seats were left vacant out of 15.5 lakh seats in Engineering and IT across 3,291 engineering colleges in the country.

The council has accepted the request by four states, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana, of the six states and the council will think over the suggestions before issuing any new establishment, said AICTE CHairman Anil Sahasrabudhe. Sahasrabudhe also expressed his disappointment on Madhya Pradesh Himachal Pradesh who have just asked not approve any new institutes without concrete reasons unlike the four other states. So, the council have asked the other two states to provide reasons for their suggestions for the council to consider their request.

The vacancy in engineering and other technical programmes can be owed to a number of other career choices now students are venturing into as job opportunities have declined in the IT sector. Except mining, metallurgy, civil and mechanical courses the engineering sector has seen gradual meltdown in terms of employment opportunities. However, lack of quality checks has added to the reason for the decline of IT sector. As per Aspiring Minds study, 80 per cent of 1,50,000 students across 650 engineering colleges have been found to be unfit for engineering jobs. AICTE has been blamed for generously granting approvals for new technical institutes and for sometime the regulator has been asked ban on the approval procedure. However, that would block the enrolment ratio in this age of education and population.