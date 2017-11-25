Shock for students of these 4 universities; UGC suspends engineering degrees given by them through distance mode

Shock for students. (PTI photo)

It’s a setback for students of these four deemed to be universities! The University Grants Commission (UGC) has suspended engineering degrees awarded by four deemed to be universities through distance mode. The move by the UGC comes following an order by the Supreme Court earlier this month which had restrained universities across the country from continuing any distance learning courses from the 2018-19 without prior approval of the regulatory authorities and ordered a CBI probe into granting of retrospective approvals to four of them.

These 4 universities are:-

1- JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth

2- Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Rajasthan

3- Allahabad Agricultural Institute (AAI)

4- Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation, Tamil Nadu.

Why UGC suspended their engineering degrees?

“AICTE Regulations, do apply to deemed to be universities and the four varsities were not justified in introducing any new courses in Technical Education without the approval of AICTE. Consequent to this..all the degrees in Engineering awarded by concerned deemed to be universities stand suspended,” UGC Secretary PK Thakur said.

The top court had directed the AICTE to hold tests for the students whose degrees would stand suspended by January 15, 2018, and said these students should not be given more than two chances to clear the examination.

University Grants Commission

UGC is the apex body of higher education responsible for coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of universities in the country.

